Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.73% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $304,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $37,039,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $194.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

