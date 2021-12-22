Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $330,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

