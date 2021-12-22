Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 649,818 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of Maximus worth $351,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.