Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,776,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,103 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $800,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75.

