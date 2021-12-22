Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,373 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.96% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $261,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

