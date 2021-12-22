Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.37

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTXPF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,663.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

