Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $301,627,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,790,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

