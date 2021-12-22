Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.
VIR opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,360 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.