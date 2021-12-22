Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

VIR opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,360 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

