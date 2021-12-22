Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 19,798 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $124,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

