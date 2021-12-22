Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 7.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average of $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

