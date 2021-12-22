Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of V opened at $215.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

