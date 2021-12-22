Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 720,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $609.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $102.91 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

