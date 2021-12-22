Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VVOS opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

