Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VWAGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 347,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.