Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.26

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 2311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get Vontier alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 166.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7,133.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 985,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.