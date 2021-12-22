Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Digital worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.