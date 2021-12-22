Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 41,157 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 259.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,157 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,980. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

