Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $340.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

