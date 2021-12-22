Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

