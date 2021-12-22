Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 62,336 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,336 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $187.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

