Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:VOR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

