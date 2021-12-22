Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $31.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $2,061,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Vtex has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

