Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.48. Vtex shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 2,268 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

