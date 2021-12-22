W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.91% of W.W. Grainger worth $191,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $496.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.39. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $516.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

