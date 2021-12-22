Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. 54,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,323. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

