Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.29. 30,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $642.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $267.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

