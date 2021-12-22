Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 179.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.09. 979,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,530,529. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day moving average is $224.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

