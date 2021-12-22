Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

