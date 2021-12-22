Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce sales of $150.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.20 billion to $152.10 billion. Walmart posted sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $571.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $586.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.90. 252,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,336. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $388.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

