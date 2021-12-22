Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.38

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

