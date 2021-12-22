Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Critical Analysis

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 5.41% -3.95% -2.28% HG N/A 0.74% 0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.28 -$15.68 million $0.14 180.64 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 $0.78 13.21

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats HG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

