Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

M stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

