Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for about 2.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.24% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.12%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.