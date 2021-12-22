Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BLW opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $17.64.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

