Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 43,055 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,055 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

