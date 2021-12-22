Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $9.83 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $9.83 million and $816,561.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.00 or 0.08128970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.53 or 1.00013550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

