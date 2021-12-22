WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 24,781 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

WEX opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

