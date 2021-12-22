WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 806 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Q2 worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,502 shares of company stock worth $14,875,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

