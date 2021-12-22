WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

NYSE VAC opened at $159.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -135.43 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

