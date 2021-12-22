WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $178.03 and a 12-month high of $284.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.