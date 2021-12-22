WCM Investment Management LLC Has $12.95 Million Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,154 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,767. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.