WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 171.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.72.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

