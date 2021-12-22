WCM Investment Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 44,938 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,529 shares of company stock worth $915,630 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

