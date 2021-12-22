Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) dropped 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 564,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 345,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a market cap of $78.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

About Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

