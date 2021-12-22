Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 29,169 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 369,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS DHHCU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

