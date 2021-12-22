Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRONU. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,829,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,087,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,537,000.

Shares of TRONU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

