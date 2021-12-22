Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Orion Biotech Opportunities were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

