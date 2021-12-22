Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACQRU. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

