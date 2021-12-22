Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPVIU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

