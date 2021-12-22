Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 15,250 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

OTCMKTS:KINZU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

